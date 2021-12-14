CENTRAL PHARMACY, owned by David Larner shown in the photo, is now located at 111 N. Washington St., Owosso, as of Oct. 4. Larner bought Owosso Community Pharmacy in 2006, bought out his partners in 2014 and it has been Central Pharmacy ever since. They currently have three pharmacists and five technicians working. With the move comes more space, which allows for the Over-the-Counter Section to be five times larger, an expansion on the greeting card section and eventually a gift section.

Some of the services Central Pharmacy offers are custom packaging, full line of immunizations, free delivery to all of Shiawassee County, Medical Therapy Management and helping people select Medicare D plans.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)