CENTRAL ELEMENTARY 3RD-GRADE students take time on Wednesday mornings to read to Oliver Woods Assisted Living residents for an hour. The students are bused to Oliver Woods, on the west side of Owosso, and come equipped with a small library of fun books to share with the seniors and residents.

Cy Thompson (center) and Evan Krawczyk, both 9, are shown on Wednesday, Sept. 13, spending some quality time with Mr. Tom Henne, a long-time educator and administrator in Owosso Public Schools. The boys are preparing to read Henne the book “A Bad Kitty Christmas.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)