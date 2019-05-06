MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE patients now have a celebratory bell to ring when they complete their cancer or infusion treatments. To many, it is just a bell. To those facing a long and arduous battle with cancer or fighting a disease like Multiple Sclerosis, it is a rite of passage, a celebration of defeat.

That is what patient Kirstie Cook, of Vernon, was looking forward to as she finished her last chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the Memorial Cancer Center on Thursday, April 18. Memorial Healthcare breast cancer survivor Kathleen Wilson wanted to celebrate her five year cancer-free anniversary by generously donating two celebratory bells, one in Radiation and one in Infusion, for patients to ring upon completion of their treatment. Ringing of the bell signifies the end of a challenging chapter of their lives and gives hope to those who are still fighting.

“The Memorial Cancer Center is incredibly grateful to Kathleen for this donation,” said Cancer Center Director Jaime Ritter. “Our cancer patients face many challenges during their treatment and the opportunityto celebrate when they receive good news means so much to them.”

Upon finishing her treatment, Cancer Center staff gathered around Kristie as she rang the bell to celebrate the momentous milestone of beating cancer.

The Memorial Cancer Center is proud to offer area residents a cancer facility that serves thousands of people each year. Memorial’s oncology, hematology and radiation therapy patients benefit from sophisticated technology and expertise right here in Owosso. Services are provided in a unique healing environment designed for wellness, hope and possibilities. The Cancer Center’s patient satisfaction scores are consistently above the 90th percentile. For more information about the Memorial Cancer Center, please visit www.memorialhealthcare.org.

Shown at the Memorial Cancer Center on April 18 is (from left) Cancer Center Director Jaime Ritter, Nurse Practitioner Elaine McNamara, Kirstie Cook, Registered Nurse Erica Springsdorf, Registered Nurse Kate McCaw and Registered Nurse Jenny Sprowl.

(Courtesy Photo)