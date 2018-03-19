THE SHIAWASSEE ARTS CENTER has teamed up with Wendy’s Restaurant in Owosso for the 16th annual “Celebration of Youth Arts Month” during March. Students who participated in the SAC’s Home School and after school art classes, created the current exhibit of Melted Crayon Batiks. The theme for the exhibit is, “Life is about using the whole box of crayons.” Unlike traditional Batik, which uses different colors of dye and wax resist, melted crayon dyes the cotton fabric and is also a wax resist. The fabric pieces did go into a black dye bath in the end for the crackling effect. The instructors for the project were Brian Bruff, SAC board member; Sue Newcom, Corunna artist; Linda Ruehle, SAC Arts Education Director; and Gwen Sutton, Owosso artist. All of the instructors and student artists appreciate Wendy’s for sharing their “gallery” space and supporting arts education in the community.

Participating students in kindergarten through 9th-grade are: Jessi Eilert, Jacob Hemenway, Megan Hemenway, Eve Hickey, Allie Kennell, Olivia King, Gabe Lockwood, Owen McMaster, Delaney Meyer, Charlie Nolph, Madie Pennington, Kay Ponder, Quinn Schemenauer, Owen Skarich, Quinn Skarich, Liliy Spica, Dean Young and Zane Zwolensky. Stop into Wendy’s and view the student exhibit.

(Courtesy Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)