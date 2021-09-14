A SPECIAL MEMORIAL CELEBRATION of Bill Brooks life was held with a tree planting ceremony at Harmon Patridge Park in Owosso on Wednesday, Sept. 8. As a statement of the magnitude of his life, over 40 people were in attendance to honor his memory and support his wife, Heather and his daughter, Cheyenne. Brooks had a large personality, a love of community and many lifelong friendships. He sadly died at home on April 14, 2021, but in many ways, he lives on through his family, his coworkers and his many accomplishments.

Bill was a U.S. Navy Veteran, returning to build a life in Owosso with his wife, Heather. He was an Owosso High School graduate, a certified ISA arborist, an MSU Master Gardner and he worked for the city of Owosso DPW for 20 years, forming a strong connection to the Owosso community that he loved so much.

Heather Brooks is shown in front of the Eastern Redbud tree planted in honor of her husband on Wednesday. Cheyenne Brooks is standing on the far right. Gathered with them are the close friends who donated to the tree planting project – including Jeff and Karen Deason who had flown in from Hawaii just for the event.

Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne both offered some special words regarding Bill Brooks and his legacy.

For others wishing to honor Bill Brooks, a memorial fund has been established through the Shiawassee Community Foundation. The foundation can be contacted at (989) 725-1093.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)