OLIVER WOODS RETIREMENT VILLAGE hosted a celebration in honor of 15 years in Owosso on Saturday, June 15. Bounce houses, face-painting, live music, popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones were offered during the afternoon event. Due to the threat of rain, activities were moved indoors.

Alicia Williams, the facility administrator, shared she was excited to see so many community members join, making it a special afternoon for the residents. An early count estimated as many as 150 visitors had stopped in for the fun.

Williams stated that Oliver Woods currently has fifty individuals living at the Owosso location. She has been the administrator for five months and has been thrilled with the support from the community.

Shown offering musical entertainment is Matt’s Music with the Easton Express Band – playing a mix of country, gospel and blue grass.

Oliver Woods is located on W. Oliver Street in Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)