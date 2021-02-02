Z HALL OWNER DR. DAVID SKJAERLUND stands in the Great Room highlighting some of the beautiful and symbolic sculptures that unify his theme of “Celebrating life through love.” Skjaerlund is pleased to be heading into February’s restaurant and entertainment venue reopening, keeping safety and comfort in mind while offering quality hospitality opportunities.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Z Hall, formerly known as the ZCBJ Lodge #242 and nestled halfway between Owosso and Corunna, underwent a large, upscale renovation beginning in June of 2019 when Dr. David Skjaerlund purchased the historic 1916 structure. Skjaerlund had a vision for the property, including plans to preserve the history of the hall while creating a modern, updated, event venue that could become a destination location for surrounding areas and beyond.

The ZCBJ Lodge and the Czechoslovakian traditions continue in the Z Hall, along with the Michigan Polka Hall of Fame, but under Skjaerlund’s guidance, the facility is a place of community and celebration on multiple levels – weddings, parties, bridal showers, engagements, open houses, community gatherings, corporate meetings, family events, scholastic get-togethers and more.

Months of remodeling concluded on March 1, 2020 just as the pandemic started to shut most of the state down. Like many businesses, 2020 was not an easy year to navigate given COVID-19 considerations and a questionable economy, but the Z Hall forged ahead, utilizing the Garden; one of its most charming amenities. The Garden is relatively new to the premises and offers truly memorable opportunities for outdoor celebrations – and during 2020 – the Garden allowed for memorable outdoor dining opportunities, as well. Guests could dine, while safely social distancing, in the fresh air, surrounded by trees, beautiful landscape and impressive sculptures, with the ambience of outdoor lighting and even live music.

Along with the Garden, some other settings include the Great Room, the Bar Lounge, the Fireside Room and the Legacy Room. The Great Room is impressive, with digitally controlled lighting, a polished wood dance floor, and amazing sculptures located near the main entrance – surrounding a grand piano. Skjaerlund carefully chose the sculptures for their refined religious themes in celebrating life through love – symbolism carried out in multiple areas throughout the building, inside and out.

“I think in life, we’re meant to do life together, through community, through organizations, through family. It’s all intertwined,” Skjaerlund offered. “This is meant to be a place of celebration.”

Skjaerlund has a doctorate in molecular biology. He came to the area with his wife approximately 25-years ago, drawn to her connections to the area through her grandfather who was a pastor at a Wesleyan church, and her father who had been raised in the area. His wife, Dr. Marcia Skjaerlund, was on staff as a well-respected gastroenterologist at Memorial Healthcare. Sadly, she passed away in November 2017. The couple raised three children. Their daughter, Cora Marsh, is manager at the Z Hall.

Asked why he was attracted to owning and remodeling such a large-scale entertainment venue, Skjaerlund answered, “The love of it. My parents came from Denmark and loved to host people. Their gift for hospitality was amazing. They taught me how to make Danish pastry and French rolls and crescents. I was taught the gift of hospitality from my mom and dad.”

Skjaerlund described hosting his daughter’s wedding at the family farm in the early stages of the trend to hold weddings outside of a traditional setting. His daughter’s wedding led to another wedding at the farm and he found himself inspired by the potential to celebrate life’s greatest moments.

He has fond memories involving his children connected to the ZCBJ Hall prior to his purchase, too. “To recall those celebrations and fun and those events that have taken place here was inspiring to me,” he shared.

“We’re trying to set an amazing table here for people to come together to celebrate life through love. I think people are looking for that. It’s part of humanity to celebrate life,” he said. “For me, partly doing this out of ministry or being a chaplain, we are reminded we were created to be relational beings and not just busy doing stuff. Those relational connections are the essence of humanity. I think that’s what has been hardest this last year with COVID, is because humanity is so much about relational connections. There is nothing like celebrating life in-person.”

Skjaerlund said the Z Hall is booking for weddings, including some wedding celebrations for people married in 2020 who are hoping to be able to celebrate in a larger way as venues open back up.

The Z Hall is moving forward into February, as restaurants and similar businesses reopen, with safety and comfort in mind, with tables set appropriately apart and crowd numbers restricted.

A special Valentine’s Dinner is planned for February 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Reservations (required) are available on the website at thezhall.com. The menu will include slow roasted pork loin with apple chutney, a roasted vegetable medley, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, fresh baked rolls and a salad option. Five certified food mangers are on staff, including Skjaerlund and Chef Jeffery Gulick, to bring top-notch culinary delights to the public – created in a top-notch, state-of-the-art kitchen.

The Z Hall is located at 1775 Owosso Ave. in Caledonia Township, just one block north of Corunna Avenue. More information is available at thezhall.com.