The Shiawassee River is the most notable body of water in the county, and also the county’s most significant geographic feature, lending to a rich history, and offering numerous recreational opportunities and a quality, natural environment worth appreciating.

Twenty-five years ago, a small group of people came together with a vision to protect and care for the river – inspired through a community discussion held at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso – and the Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) nonprofit organization was created from that discussion. Early FOSR members – some still involved today – were interested in continuing work established by Jim Miner of Owosso. Miner had helped organize some of the first river cleanup events in Owosso during the 1970s. The Friends wanted to maintain a good stewardship of the Shiawassee River, and adopted a mission to “care, by maintaining and improving the health of the river; share, by enhancing the community’s appreciation and knowledge of the river; and enjoy, by increasing recreational access and responsible use of the river.” The commitment to care, share and enjoy is a constant in everything the group has tried to accomplish since its early years.

In a virtual meeting with several FOSR members on Friday, Feb. 19, a broad number of subjects were discussed, though the central thread of the discussion always came back to the “care, share and enjoy” philosophy.

FOSR has an exciting year to look forward to in 2021, and even with details of plans related to upcoming events in-flux due to the pandemic, the group is positive that most events can still be held, though some might be held a bit differently than in prior years.

Heading up the 2021 event list is the first-ever “Shi~Tri” Shiawassee Triathlon planned for Sunday, May 23. The Fitness Coliseum of Owosso and FOSR have come together in planning this exciting and new event in an effort to promote fitness and support for FOSR. Brianna Carroll, owner of the Fitness Coliseum and part of the FOSR team, initially organized the Shi~Tri for 2020, but had been forced to postpone due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Carroll and FOSR organizers put every effort toward the success of the now 2021 triathlon, and as of the third-week of February, the event had maxed for participants. Volunteers are still needed, though, so there is plenty of opportunity to become involved and support FOSR. Volunteer positions are open for both the day of the triathlon and the day before. An estimated 100 volunteers are needed and everyone who helps out will get a t-shirt, as well. If interested in assisting, visit www.shi-tri.com.

The Shi-Tri run start line up will open at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, allowing for the first group of runners to begin in front of the Armory on N. Water Street. A staggered start time will permit each registrant social distancing safety, with each participant timed individually for accuracy and placement.

Carroll is pleased to announce Shi~Tri participants include ages 10 through 70-plus. The average age of those signed-up is 52. “This will be one of the most fun and accessible triathlons,” Carroll shared. “It’s just one of the best ways to enjoy what the river and the county have to offer.”

Another upcoming event is the Annual River Cleanup from Saturday, July 24 through Saturday, July 31. Because the organic-style of the 2020 cleanup proved to be successful, FOSR will be maintaining that structure for 2021 – allowing people to participate by forming the group they are comfortable working with while also deciding on a time and place.

Gary Burk, FOSR team member/director, commented how the river cleanups have “really made a difference,” particularly along those stretches of the river that are regularly maintained. “Our intention is to expand it to areas we haven’t been before,” he said.

Phil Hathaway, FOSR member and author of “History of the Shiawassee River,” emphasized the “best clean up activity is what happens when people are in the river. People often don’t want to get in the river.” Hathaway referenced one of the misperceptions in the community about the brown color of the river, which is actually due to farm soil – a conservation loss for nearby fields, but not a direct deterrent for people entering the river – minus full-body emersion. He explained how water quality and public perception are often somewhat at odds regarding the river: a topic he often addresses when speaking publically.

Executive Director Lorraine Austin stated the FOSR Wine Tasting event is also happening in 2021. “We will definitely have it … Last year, our membership really wanted it, so we actually delivered wine to homes.” The event will likely be sometime in September, but Austin recommends to “stay tuned” for more information.

FOSR hopes Stream Monitoring events will also happen in upcoming months. Stream Monitoring, a significant educational opportunity, generally happens in the spring and fall and is an extension of the MICorps Program. Anyone can participate. FOSR even has opportunities for “citizen scientists,” allowing people to learn as they go. An assessment of the health of the river comes by sampling macroinvertebrates or certain bugs found at testing sites. A water quality rating is established by collecting these bugs, which is what a Stream Team does in gathering data to help with long-term record keeping. More on Stream Monitoring is available at shiawasseeriver.org.

Burk said FOSR is always interested in finding people who want to pursue Stream Monitoring, and there are leadership roles available for those enthusiasts who are dedicated to the task. The public can always call Sarah Baker, program coordinator, at (989) 723-9062.

Tom Cook, past president of FOSR, pointed out that Friends has “been this growing group of people that care about the river … and stayed connected due to their concern about the river, even through COVID.” In talking about the Shiawassee, he stated, “The river is complex. On one level, it is really simple. It’s what flows through our county and gives it a name, and a lot of people approach it as, oh, it’s a scenic thing, it’s a recreation source, it’s a fishing source, and sadly for some, they think it’s a trash source … but we want to help people approach the river in any healthy way they want to, whether it’s a learning science tool like with the Stream Team, or as a recreational paddling and Shi~Tri event … I think our goal is to answer people’s questions about the river and help them engage with the river in the most positive way for them and the river.”

Austin added, “The river is accessible to anyone and it is free. It is available to anyone no matter what their background, as long as they can get to the river and enjoy it.”

Adding to that accessibility, FOSR will soon be introducing a new launch site in downtown Owosso, approximately 100-feet up river from the Heritage Bridge. The new launch site is a cooperative effort between the city of Owosso and FOSR, and will include signs, benches and a kayak locker to allow visitors to stop, store their kayaks, and visit the downtown area. Hathaway, who has been involved in ten river launch sites, shared “this will be an event raising facility” and a draw for Owosso.

For more on FOSR or to become involved, please visit shiawasseeriver.org or call (989) 723-9062.