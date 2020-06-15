The Community District Library (CDL) 2020 Summer Reading Challenge, “Imagine Your Story,” begins Monday, June 15 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 8. Sign-up is now available using the Beanstack app, or by visiting mycdl.beanstack.org. No library card is necessary. Kids and teens earn points for prizes by reading, attending virtual events and reviewing books. Participants will receive a book bag for signing up, by Lynette Bailey of Corunna.

Kids earn four prizes of their choice from the library prize store. Teens earn a lanyard and Taco Bell coupon for completing Level 1 and a free pizza courtesy of Jets Pizza of Owosso for Level 2.

Bonus virtual tickets are also earned for larger prize drawings. Kids can earn tickets for a chance to win a Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon gift card or a SnackCrate snack box.

Teens can earn virtual tickets for chances to win Apple Airpods, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon gift card or a SnackCrate snack box.

Those taking the reading challenge can stop in at any branch to pick up a paper log to record their time if prefered, or print the PDF from the library website.

In-person library events are not possible this year, but many are planned virtually each week, including magic and science shows, live animals, music and theatre, crafts and swashbuckling sword fighting. Links to join the fun are available on the website.

Visit the CDL at mycdl.org for more information.