The Community District Library has announced a new service that was recently added for patrons. The CDL’s seven Shiawassee County branches are now lending out internet Hotspots, which are small, portable devices about the size of a wallet that allow wireless devices – such as smartphones, tablets and laptops – to connect to the internet.

According to CDL Director Jami Cromley, “There are many reasons our patrons may need to check out a Hotspot from the library. They may have no internet at home, or maybe they have had their service disrupted and need the internet to search and apply for jobs. Students may need to finish a homework assignment. The Hotspots can be used on vacation to check email, watch videos or upload pictures.”

The library has purchased five Hotspots to pilot the lending program and will determine the viability of adding more Hotspots in the future. Hotspots can be requested by adult cardholders through inter-library loan and can be delivered to any of the CDL’s seven branch locations. The current checkout period is for seven days, and there is no cost to borrow them. Late fees do apply. Up to 10 devices can be connected to the Hotspots at one time. Hotspots connect to the internet through cellphone towers, and internet connection is dependent on the T-Mobile network where the Hotspot will be used.

“The library understands some of our service area is quite rural and may have few cell towers, but the majority of our service area should be covered,” continued Cromley. “For uncovered areas, the library plans to review other options. At this point, T-Mobile was the most cost effective, wide ranging service available.”

For more information about borrowing library Hotspots, visit the library website, www.mycdl.org, or call the administrative office at (989) 743-3287.