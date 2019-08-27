CHILDREN’S SERVICES LIBRARIAN NATALIE YOUNG (right) and Danielle Leathers, a clerk, were extremely busy during the CDL Carnival in Owosso. Over 80 kids had attended the carnival in just the first hour of the event last Saturday. Young shared that she has many happy memories of the carnival from her own childhood and is now pleased to be involved as an organizer. She has worked at the library for about five years.

The carnival included a large number of games and activities held in the rear parking lot of the Owosso branch on Main Street. With kids returning to school, Young also wanted to state that “Messy Play” resumes on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., along with other fall happenings. More information is available by visiting info@sdl.lib.mi.us. The SDL includes the Owosso and Durand branches.

The Owosso Public Library location dates to 1914 though the parking lot where the carnival was held, was not constructed until 1958 when the “library park” was removed to accommodate automobiles.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)