The Community District Library (CDL) will reopen branches and resume normal hours on Monday, June 8. The library will follow recommended guidelines for capacity limits in buildings, and will require the wearing of masks and social distancing for staff and patron safety.

Two hours per week will be dedicated to service for vulnerable patrons. Curbside service will be available for those not wishing to enter the buildings. Call a local branch for details.

Requesting of items through Melcat, VLC and between CDL branches is on hold until the statewide delivery service is up and running.

The New Lothrop branch is in the process of moving to 9471 Genesee Street. Their opening date is yet to be determined.

The annual Summer Reading Program for all ages through 12th-graders will begin in a modified form on Monday, June 15. Brochures explaining how kids can earn prizes and take part in virtual events, such as magic and comedy shows, live animals, science workshops, etc., can be picked up at the library or downloaded from mycdl.org.

The CDL branches and phone numbers are: Bancroft, (989) 634-5689; Byron, (810) 266-4922; Corunna, (989) 743-4800; Lennon, (810) 621-3202; Morrice, (517) 625-7911; New Lothrop, (810) 638-7575; and Perry, (517) 625-3166.