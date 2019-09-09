CATHERINE TONNING-POPOWICH of Owosso is one of the featured artists at the new Shiawassee Arts Center exhibit that will continue into early November. Tonning-Popowich has been creating art her entire life. She has explored many meduiums such as china painting, watercolors, oils, pastels, airbrushing, printmaking, sculpture and acrylic. She has painted realism for most of her artistic life, but explored new techniques and mediums after attending a workshop that focused on vibrant, abstract art. She realized she was craving that connection with color. She has now embraced bright and bold pallets and has reinvented herself as an artist.

(Courtesy Photo)