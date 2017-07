CAROL MILMINE (left) and Barb Klamert attended the 45th annual SCOA senior picnic in Corunna last Friday, July 14, enjoying both the fried chicken and the camaraderie. A large number of area seniors attended the outdoor event at the Stu Coutts Pavilion along the beautiful Shiawassee River. See more inside.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)