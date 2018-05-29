CURWOOD CARNIVAL VOUCHERS were presented to students at St. Paul Catholic School early in the morning on Tuesday, May 22. Vouchers totaling $360 in value, and donated by Skerbeck Family Carnival, were presented to the following students (not in any particular order) for being the top readers during March reading month: Blaine, Jacek, Emma, Ella, Sylvia, Owen, Gabby, Kayla, Owen, Gabi, Brandon, Kaydence, Richard, Ellie, Emily, Kate, and Ellie.

Curwood President Dave Minarik is standing (far right) in the back. In the center of the photo are 2018 Curwood Princess Nevaeh LeConte and her court member, Summer Walker. Curwood board member Kathy Watson is in the back row (left).

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)