CARLSON FAMILY DENTAL recently donated a new LED scoreboard to the Durand High School softball complex. The scoreboard was fully operational just in time for Durand to host their district tournament in late May, despite wet conditions delaying the installation. Durand Athletic Director Bryan Carpenter (right) showed off the finished product to Dr. Jason Carlson on Thursday, June 27 and thanked the local practitioner for his continued support of the Durand Area Schools and the community.

Carlson Family Dental is located at 8900 Lansing Rd. in Durand. Electrical services were provided by LJ Electric of Swartz Creek.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)