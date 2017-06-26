CARGILL of Owosso was named the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) Project of the Year during the SEDP annual meeting that was hosted at the Michigan Laborers’ Training & Apprenticeship Institute in Perry on Thursday, June 22. Construction of the 75,000 square-foot animal feed production plant is on schedule to be completed by December of this year, at a cost of approximately $19 million. The facility will provide eight jobs, initially, with plans to expand the operation to 40 employees in its second year.

Kathryn Burkholder of Consumers Energy, which sponsored the SEDP Project of the Year award, can be seen presenting Cargill assistant plant manager Steve Stoutenberg with the award. Also shown are (from left) SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath; Derrick Mathis, the regional representative for U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow; Ashton Bortz, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar’s district director; and Griffin Working, the mid-Michigan regional representative for U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)