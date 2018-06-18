THE CARGILL OPERATIONS TEAM presented the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) with a check for $5,000 recently, which the CAC will put towards the purchase of new forensic interview equipment. The CAC’s current setup is 13 years old, and due to the importance of the recorded interviews for legal purposes, the new equipment cannot be put off for a later date. Cargill also applied to its Cargill Cares Committee for an additional $2,500 for the CAC, and a decision on those funds will be made in the near future.

Shown during the check presentation at Cargill’s Owosso facility on Hathaway Drive are Cargill team members (from left) Garrett Moore, Drew Taylor, Darin Trefil, Josh Dwyer, production manager Steve Stoutenberg, Brian Hawn, Mike Doherty and plant manager Santiago Inzunza. Shown accepting the check from Christina Marrah from Cargill (center) were CAC representatives (from left) Jessica Thompson, CAC board president; Director Ellen Lynch; and Kevin Lenkhert, CAC board treasurer.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)