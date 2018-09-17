GROUND WAS BROKEN ON DECEMBER 9, 2016 and on Friday, Sept. 7, the new Cargill animal feed production facility celebrated with an open house on Hathaway Drive in Owosso. The 75,000-square-foot plant, primarily making dairy feed to serve Michigan’s large milk market, has actually been operational since April 10, but the open house was planned for September – not quite two years after the groundbreaking ceremony.

Cargill is a global company, operating over 275 animal nutritional facilities across the world. The new Owosso plant encompasses a 20-acre site behind the old Owosso sugar beet factory, positioned on the west side of Chipman Street, behind Sonoco Protective Solutions.

The Friday open house event showcased the new technology utilized at the plant, including a 10-ton mixer that is the largest of any owned by Cargill.

Numerous visitors took a guided tour of the plant and enjoyed a catered lunch beneath the tent on the front lawn.

