CARGILL INC. representatives presented the Owosso Fire Department and Owosso Public Schools with generous grants on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Central Elementary School, with the fire department receiving a check for $5,000 and Central receiving a check for $7,500. Though Cargill has been in the community less than a year and has yet to open its $20 million dairy feed production facility near N. Chipman and W. King streets, the international agricultural company is making it a priority to support its new community.

“We at Cargill are really committed to the communities in which we live and work,” said Cargill’s Owosso plant manager Santiago Inzunza. “The Owosso Fire Department needed money for equipment and Central Elementary needed money for its Lead the Way program, and we are excited to be able to support and partner with both organizations.”

In addition to the Lead the Way program, Central Elementary will also be using the funds to help create a multipurpose maker space to provide its students with hands-on engineering teaching tools. Bridgit Spielman, principal of Central Elementary, was excited to receive the grant from Cargill, which she said will make it possible for the school to provide the new teaching tools to its students.

Shown during the presentation of the checks are (from left) Steve Stoutenburg, Cargill production supervisor; Principal Spielman; Leiutenant Patrick Bradley of the Owosso Fire Department; Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart; Inzunza; and Bill Lentz, a 4th-grade teacher at Central Elementary.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)