CARGILL FEED MILL on Hathaway Drive in Owosso donated 25 bags of dog food, a Cargill product made at a sister division, to the Shiawassee Humane Society (SHS) on Friday, Oct. 4. The donation came to 790 pounds of dog food. Cargill had an open house just a little over a year ago at the new animal feed production facility located in the northwest corner of the city and the company has been active with the community since they opened.

Gathered on the back of the delivery truck are (from left) SHS Manager Tim Bishop, Cargill Process Technician Josh Dwyer and SHS board members Casey McKone and Linda Horak. Tucked in the center is Rogue (named from the X-Men) who was adopted from SHS by Dwyer about two years ago.

The Shiawassee Humane Society is an independent nonprofit supported through local fundraising efforts and is located on Bennington Road.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)