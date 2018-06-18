LIEUTENANT Jonathan Tamayo of the Salvation Army of Shiawassee County accepted a check from Cargill on Thursday, June 7 at Cargill’s new dairy feed processing facility in Owosso. The funds will be used to fund the Owosso Citadel’s Pathway of Hope program, which aims to break generational poverty by creating stability for families in Shiawassee County. The Salvation Army will provide each program participant with a personalized plan to get them on the track to stability.

Shown during the check presentation are Cargill operations team members (from left) Garrett Moore, Darin Trefil, Drew Taylor, Josh Dwyer, production manager Steve Stoutenberg, Brian Hawn, Mike Doherty and plant manager Santiago Inzunza. Cargill’s Christina Marrah can be seen presenting Lt. Tamayo with the oversized check.

Cargill began operations on April 10 and produced approximately 3,000 tons of feed during the month of May. They are continuing to increase capacity, with a goal of producing up to 6,500 tons of feed per month.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)