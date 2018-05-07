THE SHIAWASSEE Regional Education Service District (RESD) honored the county’s outstanding Career and Technical Education (CTE) students during its 35th annual Recognition of CTE Student Achievement Ceremony on Tuesday, May 1. More than 30 students were honored during the ceremony, hailing from Baker College of Owosso and the Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, Owosso and Perry school systems. The D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso hosted the event.

Following the ceremony, the students gathered at D’Mar’s grand staircase to further document the momentous occasion, though some students could not be present for the photo.

The honorees included Christopher Jamison, Madison Pellman, Cody Rickman and Ian Wilsdon from Byron Area Schools; Corunna Public Schools students Daniel Brichan, Javen Howes, Cody Moon and Cassie Stone; Durand Area Schools students Brett Brown, Emma Holek and Elizabeth Newsom; Laingsburg Community Schools students Jessica Chadwick and Victoria Walsh; New Lothrop Area Public Schools students Joshua Emmendorfer, Kyle Mulcahy and Andy Richardson; Owosso Public School students Sydney Cairns, Maegan Jodway, Kristin Klumpp, Jacob Lake, Benjamin P. Marcotte, Hannah Savage, Grace E. Stuart, Randall Tarolli Jr. and Payton Tyrell; Perry Public Schools student Kaddi Gewirtz; and Shiawassee RESD/Baker College students Thomas Bishop, Kalani Edwards, Christopher Jamison, Brendann McGregor, Joseph Quaderer and Arena Warfle.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)