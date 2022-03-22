A career planning, apprenticeship, summer job, internship and career training open house is planned for Wednesday, April 13 for the class of 2022.

For soon-to-be grads, help is here. The morning open house is planned from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The afternoon open house will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The event will be at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center on Main Street in Owosso.

This event is organized by the Shiawassee Regional Education Service, MiSTEM Network, GST Michigan Works! and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.

For questions, email miller@sresd.org.