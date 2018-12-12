CARE N ASSIST in Corunna has been purchased by Stacey Zsigo, RN, who has been with the company for 10 years, serving as the facility’s administrator since 2010. CEO Daniel Story, RN, (left) opened the Corunna Care N Assist in 2005, and the Shiawassee County facility has served as the Care N Assist headquarters since, as Story has expanded the in-home care company, which includes facilities in Three Rivers, Marshall and Kalamazoo.

Zsigo (right) officially took over management of the Corunna office on Thursday, Nov. 1, but Story has stayed on to aid in the transition. Story expects to maintain his current transitional role through the end of the year to ensure the facility’s level of care is not disrupted.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Daniel Story opened Care N Assist in Corunna in 2005, and since then the company has expanded to include four in-home care facilities and an assisted living. The Corunna office employs approximately 50 employees who care for upwards of 80 clients. Though the company’s steady growth could allow for potential continued expansion, Story has decided to take a small step back to dedicate more time to his young family.

Luckily he already had his successor on staff. Stacey Zsigo, RN, has been the administrator of the Corunna office since 2010, but her and Story’s relationship goes back much further.

“Stacey and I have known each other for 25 years,” shared Story. “We went to school together, we used to carpool together and I even officiated her wedding, so I know Stacey is the perfect person to take over for me here in Corunna. Change is never easy for anyone, but our clients can look forward to the same high level of care that Care N Assist has been known for over the last 13 years. Corunna has supported us since the beginning, and I appreciate the faith the community has had in us.”

While the Corunna Care N Assist is known for its in-home care services, Zsigo and her staff also specialize in care management and medication management, and the Corunna office even has an adult daycare – Pat’s Place Adult Social Center – on site in the adjoining office suite.

To learn more about the services available at Care N Assist in Corunna, visit www.carenassist.com/corunna-home-care/.