THE ELSIE CAR, TRUCK, SEMI and Motorcycle Show took place in downtown Elsie on Saturday, Oct. 3. Perx and Pastries on Ovid Street in Elsie hosted the event.

Registration was either by monetary donation or a donation of nonperishable food items with all donations going to support the Elsie Food Bank. Over $1,000 was collected, along with numerous bags of food. Eighty vehicles participated in the event.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)