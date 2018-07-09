RALPH SANFORD and Bill Young, of Young’s Entertainment, were hard at work on Wednesday, July 4 announcing the winners of the Corunna 4th of July Car Show at McCurdy Park, which included 299 classic vehicles from across the state. The car show was held for the 24th year, and organizer Ralph Sanford gave all the credit to his group of 20 volunteers.

“This is all about them,” shared Sanford as he motioned to his volunteers. “Some of these volunteers have been doing this for all 24 years. We have been blessed to have so many people dedicate their time to this car show every year. A lot goes into making this event what it is every year, and it is all due to the team of volunteers. And it is for a good cause, with all the money going to help fund Corunna parks.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)