DOWNTOWN OWOSSO BUSINESS OWNERS were offered a sneak peak of Capital Sports Field House and the Sideline Sports Bar on S. Washington Street during the Wednesday, July 28 meeting. Michael Ihm, owner of Owosso Hit and Pitch and Jeremy Dwyer, co-owner of Hi-Quality Glass, have worked together to renovate the former Capitol Bowl building in downtown Owosso into a multi-sports, multi-use training facility. One goal is to have a destination attraction for the community, bringing in thousands of people for assorted sports tournaments – visitors supporting local hotels, restaurants and other businesses during their stay.

Dwyer purchased the building in February, knowing he and Ihm, had a vision locked in for the structure. Dwyer became involved with Ihm through Hit and Pitch as a coach and in other endeavors, and the two recognized they make a strong team. Ihm will be handling all business operations, understanding a need in the region to expand program options at Hit and Pitch.

Ihm is shown discussing the new facility to Owosso business owners and officials in attendance on Wednesday. Behind him, an area that was once bowling lanes, has been converted into an enormous, open space that can be used for multi-sports training and competition events.

Brianna Carroll, owner of the Fitness Coliseum directly west of Capital Sports, chaired the meeting.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)