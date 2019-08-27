CAMPGROUNDS-R-US in Owosso Township celebrated the grand opening of its new convenience store on Friday, Aug. 16. The Lansing Regional Chamber and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce collaborated in organizing a ribbon-cutting, and the celebration continued with food, drinks and an ice cream social, compliments of owners Mike and Monica Constine. Guests were also encouraged to take advantage of the wide range of recreational activities offered at Campgrounds-R-Us, including swimming, tetherball, beach volleyball, kayaking and miles of hiking trails.

Campgrounds-R-Us opened as a primitive campground in 2011, and the Constine family has spent the past eight years turning the 120-acre property into a camping, leisure and recreation paradise. The campground offers 129 spacious sites designed for RVs, pop-ups and tents – complete with electricity, water and sewer hook-ups – for short and long term campers. The new camp store features souvenirs, Campgrounds-R-Us apparel, snacks and all the camping essentials to ensure guests enjoy their stay without having to travel into town for supplies. Day-trippers can relax on the expansive beach, swim in the 45-acre lake and enjoy a variety of recreational activities, including paddle boating, paddle boarding and fishing, among others.

Something new is unveiled at Campgrounds-R-Us every year. The most recent additions include the camp store, tiki huts, a swing bar and oversized lounge chairs, and Mike Constine shared during the camp store grand opening that his next project, which is already underway, is to add campsites all the way around the lake, which will more than double the campground’s capacity.

Shown during the ribbon-cutting are Monica (holding scissors) and Mike Constine, who were surrounded by their family, the Campgrounds-R-Us staff, SRCC and the Lansing Regional Chamber members, campers and local dignitaries.

Located west of Owosso at 1255 S. Ruess Rd., Campgrounds-R-Us is open from May through October and offers daily, weekly and seasonal rates. For more information, search for the “campgrounds.r.us” social media page.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)