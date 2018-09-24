CORUNNA 6th-graders took their annual fieldtrip to Camp Copneconic in Fenton on Wednesday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 13, marking the 19th consecutive year that Corunna Public Schools students have taken advantage of the outdoor educational experiences offered at the Genesee County YMCA camp.

The school system’s 6th-graders were split into two groups, with each spending a day at Camp Copneconic. Those at Camp Copneconic participated in activities featuring “The Game of Life,” creative problem solving, canoeing and tandem kayaking, global sports and zip lining.

Back at school, the remaining students took part in similar activities, such as Breakout EDU critical thinking games, new sports activities, team building/problem solving challenges, a pond study, geocaching and hands-on art projects.

Sixth-grader Charley Brunger, who did not think he would be able to overcome his fear of the zip line on Wednesday, Sept. 12, can be seen completing the exhilarating 150-foot Creak Freak zip line ride that took the students whizzing high above the Swartz Creek ravine. Not only did Charley conquer his fear of the zip line and make the hike back up the hill to the zip line starting line, he actually made the trip again, much to the delight of his teachers and chaperones.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)