The Shiawassee County Fair, to be held Sunday, August 5 through Saturday, August 11, is only weeks away. There are endless opportunities for Shiawassee County residents, of any age, to showcase their talents at the fair. Entry forms need to be in the fair office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 22.

To make it easier to get entries in on time, this year the fair office will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 18 to Thursday, June 21. Entries can also be submitted on the Shiawassee County Fair webpage, www.shiawasseefair.com. After the deadline, entrants will be charged late fees of $50 on the following Monday, June 25, and Tuesday, June 26; $75 on Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28; and $100 on Friday, June 29. No entries, additions or changes will be accepted after the late entry deadline of 4 p.m. on Friday, June 29.

Exhibitor’s Guides and entry forms are available at the fair office, public libraries and many businesses throughout Shiawassee County. Entry forms and information are available on the fair website, or by calling the fair office at (989) 743-3611.