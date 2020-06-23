The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC), celebrating the SAC’s 23rd annual Member Artists Show, invites current, renewing and new SAC members to participate in this exciting exhibit. The non-juried show will feature the multi-media work of artists from across Michigan from Tuesday, July 7 through Sunday, Aug. 30. The reception and award ceremony will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Awards totaling $500 will be judged by artist Louis Marinaro, professor of art at the University of Michigan School of Art & Design.

Each SAC member artist (annual membership is $40) may submit one piece of original artwork in any medium that must be for sale. The artwork may not have been previously shown at the SAC. The exhibit sales commission to artists is 65 percent, please consider this when pricing artwork.

For more information, to print out an application or enter online, visit https://shiawasseearts.org/artists/2020-member-show/. There is an entry fee of $10, and the deadline to submit applications is Friday, June 26.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. The Arts Center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery, and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge.

The SAC, which is celebrating its 48th anniversary in 2020, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information, call the SAC at (989) 723-8354.