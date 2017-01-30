The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering a Modern Calligraphy class with Barb Holmer, Artist/Instructor on Friday, Feb. 3, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Modern Calligraphy offers a looser approach to writing calligraphy with a pointed pen and yet still adds a special touch to your cards, envelopes and more. Learn about the basic supplies and methods for writing with a dip pen and then try your hand at modern calligraphy. Materials are provided, however, participants are welcome to bring pen holders and nibs that you already have.

The cost is $25 for a SAC Member or $30 for a non-member. There is also a $5 material fee payable at registration. Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 for registration or questions regarding any classes. The Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive, in Owosso.