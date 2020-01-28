The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is announcing the arrest of Matthew Isaac Dalton, 31, of Caledonia Township, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.

Dalton was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated after a concerned citizen filed an online cyber tip.

Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Dalton was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Dalton was arraigned in 66th District Court Thursday, Jan. 23.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is asked to please report it to the CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.