Capital Area Community Services (CACS) is now accepting applications by phone for its Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors. The program provides nutritious food on a monthly basis to low-income residents of Shiawassee County who are 60 years of age and above.

To qualify, persons 60 years of age and older must meet the 130 percent Poverty Index. For a one-person household, the maximum annual income cannot exceed $16,588; the maximum annual income for a two-person family is $22,412; and the maximum annual income for a three-person family is $28,236. For each additional family member, add $5,824 to the maximum annual household income.

Distribution for Shiawassee County residents will begin Tuesday, July 7 and run through Friday, July 24.

As it stands now, this food distribution will be drive-thru only on July 7 only. Food recipients will begin on Corunna Avenue and drive to the ramp area. There may be a line, but those picking up food are asked to please stay in their vehicle and wait their turn. Participants should have their ID in their hand for verification, and their name will be checked off at the back of the building, where food will be loaded in vehicles. After food is loaded, food recipients will then exit out the back driveway. This will be a one-way drive-thru. At no time will anyone leave their vehicle. This process has been put in place for the safety of food distribution participants and CACS staff.

To pre-register or designate a food pick-up person, call the CACS office at (989) 723-3115. The Shiawassee County CACS office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.