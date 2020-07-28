Capital Area Community Services (CACS) of Shiawassee County is now accepting applications by phone for its Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors. The program provides nutritious food, on a monthly basis, to low-income residents of Shiawassee County who are 60 years of age and above. The next food distribution for seniors will be from Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 21.

To participate, seniors must live in Shiawassee County and meet the 130 percent Poverty Index. For a one-person household, the maximum annual income cannot exceed $16,588. A two-person family can have a total income of $22,412 annually, and a three-person household can have an annual income of $28,236. For each additional family member, add $5,824.

Food will be distributed in a drive-thru only on the first day, Aug. 4. From the CACS entrance on Corunna Avenue, recipients will drive to the ramp area to wait for their food to be loaded. There may be a line, but recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles with ID in-hand for verification.

Recipients will proceed to the rear of the building, where their residency will be verified and food will be loaded, before exiting out the back driveway. This will be a one-way drive-thru. At no point will recipients leave their vehicle. This process has been put into place to protect food recipients and CACS staff.

To register or to designate a pick-up person, please call the CACS office at (989) 723-3115 between 9 a.m. and noon, or 1 and 4 p.m. CACS is located at 1845 Corunna Ave. in Owosso.