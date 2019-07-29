Capital Area Community Services (CACS) will hold its next Emergency Food Assistance Program food distribution on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m., at the CACS Shiawassee County office, at 1845 Corunna Ave. in Owosso. This distribution is for Shiawassee County residents only.

To qualify, Shiawassee County households must meet 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guideline. One-person households can qualify with an annual income not exceeding $24,980, two-person households can earn up to $33,820 annually and three-person households can have a maximum annual income of $42,660. For every additional member of the household, add $8,840 to the maximum annual income.

Open walk-in registration will be available at the CACS office from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday leading up to the distribution date. Questions may be directed to (989) 723-3115.