Capital Area Community Services (CACS) is currently accepting applications for its Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). This program provides nutritious food on a monthly basis to low-income residents of Shiawassee County who are 60 years of age or above.

Seniors must meet the 130 percent Poverty Index, as well. For a one-person household to qualify, the maximum annual income cannot exceed $16,744. A two-person household can have a combined annual income of up to $22,646 and a three-person household can qualify with an annual income of up to $28,548. For each additional member of the household, add $5,902.

CACS is also accepting applicants for the Temporary Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), providing nutritious food to low-income residents (singles and families) in Shiawassee County who must meet 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. A family of one can have an annual income of $25,760. A family of two can have a combined annual income of $38,840. A family of three can have a combined annual income of $43,920. For each additional family member, add $9,080.

Distribution for both programs will be from Wednesday, Feb. 2 to Friday, Feb. 11.

The drive-through distribution will only be held Wednesday, Feb. 2 (first distribution day) at the Shiawassee County Capital Area Community Services offices at 1845 Corunna Ave. in Owosso. No food will be placed on the front or back seats of the vehicle. Trunks should be open before driving up to receive the food. After Wednesday, Feb. 2, you will need to load your own food into the vehicle.

If you do not already have someone designated to pick up food, you may call CACS at (989) 723-3115 to designate a person to pick up food for you. If you are not registered, please call CACS to pre-register before Feb. 2.

Food will be available between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.