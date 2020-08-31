Capital Area Community Services (CACS) is currently accepting applications by phone for its Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors. This program provides food on a monthly basis to low-income residents of Shiawassee County who are 60 years of age or older.

Seniors must meet the 130 percent Poverty Index, as well. For a one-person household to qualify, the maximum annual income cannot exceed $16,588. A two-person household can have a combined annual income of up to $22,412, and a three-person household can qualify with an annual income of up to $28,236. For each additional member of the household, add $5,824.

Distribution will be from Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Shiawassee County CACS office, located at 1845 Corunna Ave. in Owosso.

Food will be distributed in a drive-thru only on the first day, Sept. 1. From the CACS entrance on Corunna Avenue, recipients will drive to the ramp area to wait for their food to be loaded. There may be a line, but recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles with ID in-hand for verification.

Recipients will proceed to the rear of the building, where their residency will be verified and food will be loaded, before exiting out the back driveway. This will be a one-way drive-thru. At no point will recipients leave their vehicle. This process has been put into place to protect food recipients and CACS staff.

To register or to designate a pick-up person, please call the CACS office at (989) 723-3115 between 9 a.m. and noon, or 1 and 4 p.m.