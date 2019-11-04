Capital Area Community Services, Inc. (CACS) is now accepting applications for Christmas Wishes from low-income families in Shiawassee County, marking the 28th year CACS has helped families at Christmas.

Each family must meet 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines to be eligible for Christmas Wishes. Adults are cross-referenced with the Christmas clearing house to ensure non duplication.

Last year CACS received approximately 250 Christmas Wishes applications. Times are difficult for all, but especially for those parents who are working minimum wage jobs, on fixed incomes, laid off or unemployment ended. And, what about the homeless children? Who can imagine children without a home, a Christmas without all the pomp and ceremony of Christmas morning? The child Santa forgot? This year the choice for many will be Christmas gifts, gas to go to work or heat for their homes. Help is desperately needed to make certain children in this county do not go without experiencing the joys and wonder of Christmas.

Wishes are now available for adoption. Anyone interested in sponsoring a child(ren) this year are asked to please call (989) 723-3115.

If unable to sponsor a child but interested in helping, CACS encourages writing a check payable to CACS’ Christmas Wishes. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to 1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso, MI 48867. Those donations will be used locally to purchase gift certificates and will be distributed to the families who are not sponsored.

Please call and share this Christmas season. Remember our children.