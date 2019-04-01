The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is kicking off Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pinwheels will be sprouting on lawns of homes, businesses and other organizations throughout Shiawassee County. The pinwheels will remain planted through the month of April to raise awareness towards the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

A ceremony to mark the beginning of this campaign is planned for Monday, April 1 in Corunna, where the CAC’s staff and board members encourage community members to help “plant” over 250 blue pinwheels on the lawn in front of the Shiawassee County Courthouse.

“Over 230 children were forensically investigated at the CAC in 2018 and over 300 children, all child abuse survivors from Shiawassee County, received free counseling services at the CAC,” said CAC Executive Director Ellen Lynch. The CAC’s goal is to educate the community on how to help children and families stay safe, healthy and happy. The CAC is also urging people to wear blue to help spread the message to end child abuse.

Pinwheels are a happy and uplifting symbol of childhood, but as a campaign symbol, they convey the message that every child deserves a happy childhood. The CAC is hoping to convey through this “Paint Our Town Blue” campaign.

To purchase pinwheels for homes, schools or businesses, please call the Child Advocacy Center at (989) 723-5877 or check out the Child Advocacy Center of Shiawassee County social media page.