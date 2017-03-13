THE BYRON MASONS hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser in January for the Byron High School girls basketball teams, and also provided breakfast for the players before the varsity team’s Feb. 27 district game. Both meals were held at the Byron Masonic Lodge No. 80, which is located at 101 S. Saginaw St. The varsity captains thanked the Masons and presented the group with a signed photo frame before their Feb. 17 game versus Corunna.

Shown accepting the signed picture from Byron players and coaches are Byron Masonic Lodge members (from top left) Robert Dean, Ron Anderson, Norm Blight, Ray Ayotte, Zach Slagor, Don Warner; along with (bottom row from left) Larry Judson and Jerry Hall. (Courtesy Photo)