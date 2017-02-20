THE BYRON FFA Leadership Contest competitors traveled to Mason High School for a district contest on Feb. 3. All of the club’s teams did very well and put a lot of hard work into their contests according to club advisor Tate Forbush. The Parliamentary Procedure team (from left) of Hannah Hooley, Jordan Goodrich, Rachel Dvorak, Blair Van Agen, Olivia Howard, Alyssa Chapman, and Sarah Franks received a gold award and will be going on to regionals.

Additionally, Dylan Baker and Kyle Markley received a gold award with a pig processing demonstration and will be moving onto regionals. The demo on preparing a horse for show by Payton Beard, Ryleigh Arndt, Kelsey Childers, and Camryn Viele also got gold at districts and will be going to regionals. Courtney Willet, McKoy Scribner and Onjaleigh Hannan earned gold for Ag issues on GMOs. Public speaker Madison Pellman got third place and also got the gold award. Public Speaker Mark Hildebrandt got silver.

Matthew Pellman earned silver in Creed speaking. Greenhand Conduct of Meetings (Ryleigh Jordan, Ashlyn Bell, Emily Williams, Brianna Chapman, Jenna Goodrich, Aubrey Svoboda, Kaela Funk) received a gold award and will be heading to regionals. Job Interviewees, Ethyn VanKuren and Abby Glass, received gold awards. One Junior High Conduct of Meetings, consisting of Reagan Kopesky, Pearl Schmidt, Rachel Franks, Jenna Belmas, Bonnie Vergin, Paige Fondren, and Olivia Passig received a gold award and will be moving onto regionals. The other Junior High Conduct of Meetings Team of Hawkins Whitehead, Connor Matthews, Johnathan Rippetoe, James Miller, Vanessa Zettle, Shelby Kaars, and Jenna Hadfield received a silver award. Both of Byron’s Junior High Public Speakers, Claire Chrisinske and Mallory Lawrence, received silver awards.

(Courtesy Photo)