DAT BOAT V2 competed in the Cardboard Regatta Race at the Byron Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 8. The creators, Byron High School students (from left) Matthew Daniels, Andrew Daniels, and Patrick Ash, won the 2016 Cardboard Regatta Race with the original “Dat Boat,” but could not repeat. This year’s winner was an entry named “USA Rocket,” which was piloted by Jake Vandemark and Claire Murphree, and completed the race in an eye-popping one minute and 10 seconds.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

