“IT’S A GREAT TIME to be an educator,” stated new Byron Area School Superintendent Bob Cassiday following the school board organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 11 in the high school cafeteria. The Monday evening meeting represented a first public meeting in Byron for Cassiday, recently of Springport Public Schools. Cassiday is shown to the right of newly elected board president, Eric Sneed. The 2021 school board as elected now includes Eric Sneed (president), Will Honke (vice president), Jeff Vandemark (treasurer), Amy Lawrence (secretary) and Tonia Ritter, Jim Anibal and Michelle Lawrence (trustees).

Directly following the organizational meeting, the school board held the regular board meeting.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)