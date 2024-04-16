MIKE HOLDER’S John Deere Museum, housed in one of his many buildings on his property.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

By Melissa Shepard, Editor

Mike Holder of Owosso has been interested in John Deere since he was six years old. He would go to the store with his dad and bring home John Deere literature. That interest turned into 64 years of collecting. He now has 91 John Deere antique tractors and also a Rumley Oil Pull, Greyhound, BF Avery and a Holder (he bought this tractor because it’s his last name). He has a variety of John Deere items, from tractors, balers, plows, pedal tractors and lots of memorabilia.

Mike used to belong to different antique tractor clubs and in the 1970s he also hosted “Holder’s Tractor Show” on his property. “I have never sold anything and every tractor runs. I had three tractors when I got married 62 years ago and the collection has grown from there,” said Mike.

Mike’s daughter Tammy traveled with him to Canada last year for ‘The “D” in 2023 show for the 100th anniversary of the John Deere D tractor. While talking to some of the members of various clubs, someone asked about the possibility of them traveling to Owosso to see his collection and that’s how the John Deere Club Bus Trip evolved. Three two-cylinder tractors clubs from Canada made the trip. Some of these enthusiasts had made the trip 15 years ago to view Mike’s collection.

Mike has numerous buildings on his property, all are labeled with the year that they were built. “I had to keep adding buildings as my tractor collection expanded.”

Mike worked from Grand Trunk Railroad in Durand for many years and he also has a railway that runs the outside of his property. He also has a motorcar that can be used to take rides on the railway.

Tammy said, “My dad is very proud of his collection and thinks it’s important to share it. He loves talking to people about it and has been looking forward to today since our visit to Canada last year. I’m happy I can share this historical moment with my dad. I have always said if you poke my dad, he will bleed green and yellow.”

When asked what model tractor is his favorite, Mike responded, “John Deere D, then he smiled and said all of them.”