U.S. CONGRESSMEN John Moolenaar (center) and Dan Kildee (right) presented Ovid resident and U.S. Army veteran Burgess Loar with replacement service medals during a special ceremony on Monday, March 26 at the Ovid Healthcare Center, where Loar resides. Loar was injured on Sept. 8, 1950 while serving as a paratrooper in the Korean War.

Moolenaar and Kildee presented Loar with the Purple Heart Medal, in addition to the Army of Occupation Medal with Japan clasp, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, the United Nations Service Medal, the Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar, and the Parachutist Badge, along with a framed American flag. Joining Loar for the presentation was his wife Ramona, daughter Carolyn Sparks and grandson Leonard Sparks Jr.

“I appreciate this. My heart goes out to all of you,” shared Loar following the presentation. Loar’s wife, Ramona, said her husband is eager to pass the awards on to his family, especially his two grandsons who are currently serving with the U.S. Navy.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)