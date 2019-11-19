ORGANIZERS AND SUPPORTERS of the House of Hope gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 12 for the presentation of a Building Hope award from the Shiawassee Homeless Coalition. The award was presented to the creators of the House of Hope, which includes John and Dena Woolpert, Pastor Lisa of The Crossing Free Methodist Church, and Pastor Don and Debbie White of the Light of Faith Fellowship.

The House of Hope is located on the campus of The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Durand, in the church’s former parsonage. Also present for the award presentation were Kim Bowen and Rep. Ben Frederick, from Welcome Home Veterans; Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld; Durand Police Chief Jason Hartz and Fire Chief Nick Spaniola; along with members of the Shiawassee Homeless Coalition and other supporters.

The House of Hope is a temporary, emergency shelter for one individual, one couple or one family at a time. The vision is to help restore hope in the midst of the chaos of homelessness through the love of Jesus Christ. This includes not just the housing aspect but training and guidance in goal setting, decision making, spiritual matters and financial areas such as budgeting.

While House of Hope organizers and community members have come together over the past year or so to make this dream a reality, additional individuals and/or organizations interested in partnering in the endeavor are encouraged to donate, whether financially, supplies or volunteer time.

Shown during the open house/award presentation on Nov. 12 is (from left) Pastor Don, Chief Hartz, Kim Bowen, John Woolpert, Pastor Lisa, Dena Woolpert, Debbie White and Rep. Ben Frederick.

The Crossing is located at 708 S. Oak St. in Durand. The Light of Faith Fellowship is located at 405 S. Oak St. in Durand.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)