by Elizabeth Wehman, editor

OWOSSO CITY MAYOR Chris Eveleth presented a certificate to Parkinson’s Support Group representative Karen Prussner in honor of declaring the month of April 2017 as Parkinson’s Awareness month for the city of Owosso. Eveleth is shown presenting the certificate to Prussner at the regular city council meeting on Monday, April 3. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)

A presentation of the proposed City of Owosso budget for 2017-18 was given by Owosso City Manager Don Crawford at the Monday, April 3 meeting. He informed city council that the budget needs to be adopted by Monday, May 22. Budget meetings were scheduled for council for Wednesday, April 12, Thursday, May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. These budget meeting workshops are scheduled for council members to preview the budget.

A special assessment public hearing was addressed to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed work for S. Chipman Street from South Street. The street will be resurfaced. Several public members addressed the board concerning how they came up with the formula to access certain residents their cost, how each road is chosen to fix, and also water improvements being made to the infrastructure. Addressing those questions were Utilities Director Glenn Chinavare.

Items of business included a refund to sewer charges for 1410 Frederick St., accrued from March 31, 2010 through Jan. 31, 2017. The council voted to refund the amount to the resident due to an existing well on the property.

Two proposals are being considered for WiFi equipment on city right of ways and poles. The city has received two proposals which are currently being evaluated with agreements being prepared to permit use. City staff is working on a standard license agreement.

The small community of Corunna is currently the destination of another homicide in Shiawassee County. Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday morning, April 6 that a victim was found inside the trunk of a 2011 Chevy Malibu at Mitchell Field in Corunna. The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m., near the field and confirmed to be male.

Around 11 a.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff Department called in the Michigan State Police with their crime lab and detectives from the Flint Post to conduct a thorough investigation of the crime scene.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Freddie Porter of Caro.