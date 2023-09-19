THIRTY FOUR of the most academically accomplished high school seniors from all ten high schools in the Shiawassee County area recently made a trip to Ann Arbor.

(Courtesy Photo)

Forty-nine of Shiawassee County region’s most academically accomplished high school seniors have been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation. One of these students will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition, scholarship from the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship administered by the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

In order to assist them with their college selection, thirty-four of the nominees recently attended an overnight trip to the University of Michigan. There they had the opportunity to meet with admission officers, to take a tour of the campus and stadium, to choose and attend an actual UM class, and to spend time with students from the Shiawassee County area presently enrolled at the University of Michigan.

“We want to make sure the leaders and the best among local high school students seriously consider the University of Michigan for the next level of education and decide if it is a good fit for them,” said Foundation Executive Director, Tom Cook. “We are committed to the academic success of local students and are committed to building partnerships with our public schools and our oldest public university.”

Each of the nominees will receive at least a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Michigan from the Cook Family Foundation. The Cook Family Foundation annually provides a scholarship to any student from the greater Shiawassee region admitted to the University of Michigan.

If they apply and are admitted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the following students will be considered for the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook scholarship: from Byron: Thomas Harris, Haydn McDonnell, Taylor Muzer, Alana Riddell and Mason Stark; from Chesaning: Mackenzie Hall, Haylee Luft, Phoebe Malak, Alexandra Moore and Hannah Oakes; from Corunna: Braden Andrejack, Eli Dingens, Jorja Napier, Jude Suchyta, Logan Vowell and Joshua Zuckschwerdt; from Durand: Madeline Bias, Isabelle Cooper, Noah Fryer, Kwin Knapp, Paige McPherson, Haley Munson and Raegan Taylor; from Laingsburg: Cameron Ballard, Kendall Danbrook, Kaitlyn Kingsbury, Jaylei Kramer and Piper (PJ) Seguin; from Morrice: Aubrey Rogers and Ella Wyzga; from New Lothrop: Liliana Bruff, Sara Dammann, Maryn Kisser, Jaedyn Kline and Colton Symons; from Ovid-Elsie: Jamison Custer, Emma Holley, Jacob Kast, Rian Kirby, Mason Ritenburg, Rachel Sptzley and Carson Wertz; from Owosso: Elijah Morgan, Quinn Skarich and Camden Yerrick; from Perry: Calena Stevens and Brody Webb.

This is the nineteenth year of the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook scholarship, which is funded entirely by its namesakes’ endowment. Past recipients of the Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship have included: Emily Smith from Chesaning in 2023, Dillan Morell from New Lothrop in 2022, Elizabeth Tolrud from Owosso in 2021, Mason Collard from Owosso and Kyah Ribble from Perry in 2020, Autumn Zwiernik from Laingsburg in 2019, Tyson Moore from Corunna in 2018, Elizabeth Hoornstra from Chesaning in 2017, Mitchell Lawrence from Byron in 2016, Nick Miller from Laingsburg in 2015, Nolan Wendling from New Lothrop in 2014, Emily Feuka from Perry in 2013, Sam Whaley from Perry in 2012, Adam Stewart from Laingsburg in 2011, Valerie Micol from Byron in 2010, Adam Dingens from Corunna in 2009, Randy Piper from Owosso in 2008, Dan Frechtling from Perry in 2007 and Kendra Frye from Owosso in 2006.

In addition to scholarships to help students attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the Foundation funds The University of Michigan Shiawassee Advantage. Any graduating senior with a GPA of 3.5 or higher from any of the ten high schools in the greater Shiawassee region will receive a $3,000 Cook Family Foundation Scholarship if they enroll at any one of the three University of Michigan campuses (Ann Arbor, Dearborn or Flint). Additionally, these students will then become eligible for many of the substantial U of M merit-based scholarships, as well as the last-dollar, full-tuition Go Blue Guarantee if they have demonstrated financial need.

For assistance applying to UM, or for more information on scholarships, contact the Foundation.